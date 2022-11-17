What if Sasha Banks debuts at AEW Full Gear 2022?

Sasha Banks remains one of the biggest female wrestlers in WWE, despite being out of in-ring action since May 2022. Since The Boss has still not returned to the Stamford-based promotion, many are now wondering, "What if Sasha Banks debuts at AEW Full Gear?"

The Boss is a six-time WWE Women's Champion and, as such, would aptly have to make her appearance at AEW's biggest pay-per-view, Full Gear. Because of this, the star would also naturally only insert herself into two of the biggest ongoing storylines in the promotion: either the AEW TBS Championship or the Saraya vs. Britt Baker feud.

Saraya and Britt Baker have been building up to their AEW Full Gear match ever since The Anti-Diva made her Dynamite debut. Due to this, the two athletes are seemingly battling to determine the face of AEW's Women's Locker Room. But with Sasha Banks being one of WWE's Four Horsewomen and a former leader of the Women's Revolution, this would be an opportune moment to intervene.

Banks could interrupt Baker and Saraya at the peak of the match to play mind games, allowing The Anti-Diva to score a victory over the D.M.D. Alternatively, The Boss could also make her debut after the match is over and simply destroy both the stars. But what about the TBS Championship?

Jade Cargill has been a dominant force in AEW since her debut, and many have wondered who could possibly topple the star. While Nyla Rose will have a shot at Full Gear, Sasha Banks could easily waltz in and give Cargill some real competition. Additionally, Banks could even elevate the TBS Championship to higher levels while Cargill reinvents herself.

Could Sasha Banks actually end up debuting at AEW Full Gear this week?

The Boss recently took to social media to tease some big things for November, as she noted in an Instagram story that she's been waiting for this month for a long time. This led to many fans speculating that she might make the jump to AEW since AEW Full Gear is scheduled for November.

"As time passes, there has been so much growth, and there has been so much many beautiful opportunities and the journey that I've been loving," Banks said. "But, as time also goes on, the date is coming that I've been waiting for forever, the past six months, and I can't wait that I'm really going to make the most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I've been waiting for."

Anticipation again flared up when the star was advertised for the upcoming Comic Con Revolution as "FKA (formerly known as) Sasha Banks WWE Superstar." However, as Graham "GSM" Matthews from WrestleRant noted, The Boss is simply teasing her upcoming movie project.

Unfortunately, for fans, Sasha Banks' AEW debut seems highly unlikely at this point. But, as with everything in wrestling, "never say never."

