Sasha Banks promoted as former WWE Superstar for upcoming event

Sasha Banks is currently being promoted as a former WWE Superstar for an upcoming event.

She walked out of the company with Naomi during the May 16th edition of RAW. Sasha and Naomi were the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time, but WWE booked them to compete against each other in a Six-Pack Challenge in the main event.

Banks and Naomi reportedly walked into former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' office and left the titles on his desk before exiting the building. Michael Cole announced that the two were suspended indefinitely on the following episode of SmackDown.

The official account for Comic Con Revolution announced that The Boss will be appearing at the event in May next year. In the announcement, she was referred to by her real name and FKA (formerly known as) Sasha Banks.

HUGE NEWS! @MercedesVarnado is coming to CCR this May! FKA #SashaBanks & @DisneyPlus #TheMandalorian's #KoskaReeves

Sasha Banks teases WWE fans in recent video

Sasha Banks posted a video on Instagram a few days before WWE Crown Jewel. She announced that there was a date coming up that she has been waiting for and something "crazy" was about to happen.

"As time passes, there has been so much growth, and there has been so much many beautiful opportunities and the journey that I've been loving," posted Banks. "But, as time also goes on, the date is coming that I've been waiting for forever, the past six months, and I can't wait that I'm really going to make the most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I've been waiting for."

Survivor Series is in Sasha's hometown of Boston on November 26th and there is one slot remaining in the Women's WarGames match. Time will tell if Sasha Banks is the mystery superstar to join Bianca Belair's team at the premium live event.

