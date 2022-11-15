5 WWE Women who could fill the final slot at Survivor Series WarGames

The women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series is pretty much set, and there is only one spot remaining. Mia Yim joined Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss' team for the premium live event on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

After Yim joined Bianca's team, Rhea Ripley and Damage CTRL had a conversation backstage. The Eradicator will join Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross for the WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Listed below are five superstars that can join the RAW Women's Champion's team at the premium live event.

#5. Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae makes perfect sense to join Team Bianca at WWE Survivor Series. She debuted on the main roster with a victory over Nikki A.S.H. The latter took the defeat so hard that she completely abandoned her superhero gimmick.

LeRae hasn't wrestled a match since the October 17th edition of RAW. She teamed up with Bianca Belair in a loss to Damage CTRL in a Women's Tag Team Championship match. LeRae lost to Bayley the week prior as well.

The Poison Pixie could return next week and join the team to exact revenge on Damage CTRL at Survivor Series.

#4. Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE on the May 16th edition of RAW. They haven't appeared on WWE television since leaving their tag team titles on the then-EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' desk.

Naomi would make sense as a surprise selection and would continue to tease fans who have been waiting for Sasha Banks' return.

The 34-year-old is a former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and would be an incredible addition to Bianca's team.

#3. Sasha Banks

The WWE Universe has been waiting for Sasha Banks to return for six months now. She recently took to social media and teased fans that the date she has been waiting for is coming up.

"As time passes, there has been so much growth, and there has been so much many beautiful opportunities and the journey that I've been loving," posted Banks. "But, as time also goes on, the date is coming that I've been waiting for forever, the past six months, and I can't wait that I'm really going to make the most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I've been waiting for."

WWE Survivor Series WarGames takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Sasha is from Boston, and the hometown pop she would receive would be incredible if The Boss returned on November 26th.

#2. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair had a bitter rivalry leading into WWE SummerSlam this year. The EST defeated Becky in front of her hometown crowd in Nashville and retained the RAW Women's Championship.

After the match, Damage CTRL made their debut and surrounded The EST in the ring. Lynch made a surprising babyface turn and stood by the side of the RAW Women's Champion as Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai retreated.

Becky cut a promo on the following episode of RAW, revealing that she suffered a shoulder injury. Damage CTRL attacked Big Time Becks backstage to write her off of television.

Lynch could make her triumphant return as The Man and join The EST's team for the WarGames match.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

Edge battled Finn Balor in an 'I Quit match' at WWE Extreme Rules last month. The Rated-R Superstar appeared to have won the match won, but Ripley interfered. She attacked Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, and threatened to hit her with a steel chair unless Edge quit.

After Edge uttered "I quit" to spare his wife, Ripley bashed Beth over the head with the chair, anyway. Ripley joined Damage CTRL's team in response to Mia Yim's decision. The latter has aligned herself with The O.C. in their battle against Judgment Day and attacked Rhea during her return to the company last week.

Rhea may have bitten off more than she could chew if The Glamazon became the final superstar in the WarGames match. The Hall of Famer has all the motivation to put Ripley through hell at Survivor Series.

