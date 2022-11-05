[Watch] "The date is coming" - Sasha Banks drops the biggest update yet about her future in massive new video

Amidst all the talk about Sasha Banks' future in wrestling, The Legit Boss dropped an unexpected update on social media.

The former women's champion didn't outright confirm her professional wrestling return. However, she spoke about a day in November that she had been "waiting for the past six months."

Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE on May 16th earlier this year. Most fans have concluded that Sasha's latest teaser hints towards a Crown Jewel or Survivor Series return.

Sasha Banks briefly looked back at her hiatus from WWE. The Boss confirmed that she was preparing for a massive moment in her career that could happen anytime this month. Here's what the popular Superstar revealed on her Instagram Stories:

"As time passes, there has been so much growth, and there has been so much many beautiful opportunities and the journey that I've been loving," posted Banks. "But, as time also goes on, the date is coming that I've been waiting for forever, the past six months, and I can't wait that I'm really going to make the most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I've been waiting for."

Sasha Banks also thanked her loyal fanbase for their support throughout her time away from the squared circle before signing off. She also promoted her impending surprise with an interesting comment:

"I'm very excited, and I hope you guys come along for this journey, which I know a lot of you have been with me for so long," Banks added. "So, thank you. But I just want to let you all know it would be something so f***ing crazy coming!"

While Banks could also be referring to a non-wrestling project in her new video, recent developments have been visibly building towards her long-awaited return to the ring.

Sasha Banks is still under a WWE contract

Sasha Banks and Naomi have continued to appear at various events outside of WWE. They were spotted alongside many top SmackDown stars at a high-profile movie premiere not too long ago.

It's no secret that Triple H wants the former women's tag team champions back as active talents. Reports suggest that despite her longtime absence, Sasha Banks continues to be under contract with WWE.

However, a few "hang-ups" in the negotiations for a new deal have apparently slowed things down between the two sides. No one backstage seems to have any idea about the timeline for Banks' on-screen return.

Based on her most recent IG video, do you think the WWE Grand Slam Champion is finally nearing her comeback? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

