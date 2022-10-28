Major backstage update on Sasha Banks' WWE status following latest public appearance - Reports

Sasha Banks continues to be a trending name in wrestling even though she hasn't appeared on WWE TV in months. Dave Meltzer provided an update on her current WWE status and confirmed that Banks was still under contract with the company.

However, people with close knowledge of the situation have no details on a potential return date for Banks. The former women's champion was reportedly in negotiations with WWE regarding a new deal, which seemingly kicked off after Triple H assumed control of the main roster.

As noted below in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, certain undisclosed issues have impacted discussions between both parties:

"She is still under contract to WWE, but there is no word on when she'll return as there were said to be hang-ups in negotiations for a new deal," noted Dave Meltzer.

Since walking out of the company in May, Sasha Banks and Naomi have made several public appearances and have even been spotted with a few WWE stars.

The former Women's Tag Team Champions recently appeared at the Wakanda Forever world premiere alongside Big E, Kofi Kingston, and a top Bloodline member. While Banks and Naomi are still suspended as of this writing, their interactions with current WWE talent have made fans hopeful of seeing the duo back in the ring.

Sasha Banks has a hectic schedule despite her WWE hiatus

Sasha Banks has been gradually expanding her resume outside wrestling since she made her acting debut in The Mandalorian Disney+ series. She has also participated in various other events and meet-and-greet sessions while away from the squared circle.

Fans who've missed seeing her in the ring also recently got to see her train at a wrestling school in Spain. If it wasn't obvious already, The Legit Boss is a very busy woman despite having no WWE bookings. She was announced for another major non-wrestling event scheduled for November.

While Triple H and his team are working towards getting her back, it seems like Sasha Banks' on-screen return might not happen anytime soon.

