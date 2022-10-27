Sasha Banks tweets a four-word message to former WWE Champion after being spotted with top stars and Bloodline member

Sasha Banks was recently spotted with numerous top WWE Superstars, including former WWE Champions Big E and Kofi Kingston.

The Boss and her long-term tag team partner Naomi caught up with several superstars at the Wakanda Forever world premiere. Bloodline member Jimmy Uso was also present with his wife.

Taking to Twitter, Big E tweeted a photo of himself and other WWE stars reuniting with Banks and Naomi. In response, The Boss sent the following four-worded message:

"Loved seeing you guys" wrote Sasha Banks

Banks and Naomi's future in the professional wrestling industry is still unknown. The duo walked out of the company a few months ago as they were forced to hand over the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Amid their current suspension from WWE, the former Women's Tag Team Champions have made numerous appearances outside of the company.

Is Sasha Banks teasing a match with Miyu Yamashita?

The Boss was recently spotted with Miyu Yamashita amid her WWE suspension. The two women caught up in Spain and took to social media to share a photo of themselves.

Earlier in 2022, Yamashita competed in AEW when she unsuccessfully challenged Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship. Taking to Twitter, the 27-year-old tweeted the following photo of herself with The Boss:

In response to the same, Banks teased the idea of her potentially wrestling Yamashita, as she responded in Japanese.

"See you soon!" wrote Banks.

Yamashita followed up with another response, claiming that she was looking forward to catching up with Banks once again.

"Looking forward to that day!" wrote Yamashita.

It remains to be seen if Banks will ever return to WWE, even under Triple H, who has now taken over the creative team of the company.

