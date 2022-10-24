"See you soon!" - Sasha Banks tweets an interesting message to popular female star who competed in AEW in 2022

Sasha Banks is currently out of in-ring action amid her hiatus from WWE. However, she recently sent a message to Miyu Yamashita.

The 27-year-old took to Twitter to share a photo of herself with The Boss after their recent exchange on social media.

Responding to the same, Banks sent a three-worded message as she teased the idea of a potential crossover and match with Yamashita:

"See you soon!" wrote Banks.

In response to Banks' reply, Yamashita claimed that she was looking forward to meeting the former RAW Women's Champion again:

"Looking forward to that day!" wrote Yamashita.

A few months ago, Banks walked out of WWE alongside Naomi. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were reportedly unhappy with the creative direction.

Since then, the Women's Tag Team Titles have been vacated and it wasn't until a few weeks ago that WWE crowned a new set of champions in the form of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez.

The titles are currently held by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, members of Bayley's faction Damage CTRL.

WWE legend Ric Flair recently joked about facing Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks has been out of in-ring action for months. But that didn't prevent WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair from joking that he would like to face the former RAW Women's Champion.

Speaking to TMZ, The Nature Boy stated that he would be open to the idea of facing Banks at WrestleMania:

“I’m thinking about wrestling Sasha Banks. Maybe we’ll go up against [each other at] WrestleMania [laughs].”

Additionally, Flair provided an update on his in-ring future. The multi-time world champion recently competed in his final match when he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to face the duo of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Flair added:

“I don’t know. I don’t wanna say – I’ve already promised. Right now I’m not doing anything. But never say never, right?”

It remains to be seen if Banks will return to in-ring action or if a match against Miyu Yamashita is in the works. Yamashita competed in AEW in 2022 when she challenged Thunder Rosa for the Women's World Championship.

