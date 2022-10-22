WWE Hall of Famer jokes about facing Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shocked the world when he returned to the ring earlier this year for a star-studded tag team match. Amid talks about his wrestling future, he recently joked about facing Sasha Banks at WrestleMania.

Banks was last seen on the company's programming in May 2022 when she held the Women's Tag Team Championship with Naomi. The duo walked out of the company several months ago due to alleged creative differences with the management.

Meanwhile, The Nature Boy made headlines when he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on July 31, 2022. Speaking to TMZ, Flair joked about having a match with Sasha Banks at The Show of Shows.

“I’m thinking about wrestling Sasha Banks. Maybe we’ll go up against [each other at] WrestleMania [laughs].”

Flair also provided an update on his in-ring future:

“I don’t know. I don’t wanna say – I’ve already promised. Right now I’m not doing anything. But never say never, right?” [H/T - ITR]

Several reports have suggested Banks' potential return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, there has been no concrete update about her wrestling future.

Saraya recalls Sasha Banks and Bayley crying after she was briefly paralyzed in the ring

In December 2017, Saraya (fka Paige) sustained a severe injury which led to her retirement from the squared circle. After appearing in various non-wrestling roles on WWE TV, she joined AEW in September 2022. She has since been cleared to wrestle again, per a recent report.

Speaking to Chris Jericho on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Saraya detailed the events of her final wrestling match, including Bayley and Sasha Banks. She noted that her opponents were in tears after she injured her neck and was paralyzed for a brief period.

"My neck just friggin snapped back like I was in a car crash. And then I was like paralyzed for like a couple of minutes, which is the most terrifying thing. I just remember laying there, and then I didn't cry, but I knew instantly I was just like, 'This is it like I'm done? Like, I'm toast, right?' I look over and I see Sasha [Banks], Bayley and there's Mickie James and everyone. They were just crying. I look at Mandy and Sonya, and they were crying," she said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Fortunately, Paige is doing better and has recently been involved in numerous brawls against Britt Baker. It will be interesting to see if she potentially returns to the ring again.

