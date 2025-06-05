"What is this?" - When major WWE Superstar asked Mercedes Mone why she was getting close to him

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) once seemingly got close to a former WWE World Champion in a viral clip. The talent also asked Mone what she was doing.

Seth Rollins was seemingly surprised to see Mercedes Mone getting close to him. The Visionary and the former Sasha Banks have known each other for a long time and are good friends. They worked together in the Stamford-based promotion before Mone's exit.

A throwback clip involving Mone and Rollins has been going viral on social media. It is from the duo's time in WWE and also includes R-Truth. The CEO seemingly got close to the RAW Superstar, and Rollins was seen joking about it in the video.

The former World Heavyweight Champion said the following in the throwback clip:

"What is this? Why are you so close to me, Sasha? What is that? (...) Oh, they want us to be a couple, that's the thing? I see what's happening."

Seth Rollins is currently part of a top faction on RAW alongside Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. He is also one of the participants in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this weekend. Meanwhile, Mone is slated to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2025.

Mercedes Mone on her upcoming major match in AEW

Mercedes Mone secured the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup with her win over Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing 2025. The CEO will now challenge AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm at All In: Texas on July 12.

The CEO recently explained how her match with Storm at the Texas event would be one of the biggest bouts of her career after she attended All In 2023 as a fan. Interestingly. Mone ignored her TBS Title match against Britt Baker last year at All In.

"Two years ago, I went to #aewallin as a fan. Now this year, I’m going to have one of the biggest matches of my career," Mone wrote.

Fans will have to wait and see if Mercedes Mone captures the AEW Women's World Title while also being the TBS Champion at All In 2025.

