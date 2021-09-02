AEW All Out 2021 is around the corner and now it's important to answer some questions about the show, including what time fans will have to tune into the program.

All Out 2021 is the third annual edition of the pay-per-view and is recognized as one of the promotion's biggest events of the year. This year, WWE legend Christian will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, while Darby Allin will be in the most important match of his career so far when he takes on CM Punk in his in-ring return.

With the show being an important one, let's answer the important questions about the pay-per-view.

Where is AEW All Out 2021 set to take place?

AEW All Out 2021 is set to take place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois - a Chicago suburb.

When is AEW All Out 2021?

AEW All Out 2021 will take place on September 5, 2021, Sunday.

The dates depending on the location of the fans are as follows:

September 5, 2021 (EST, United States)

September 5, 2021 (PST, United States)

September 6, 2021 (BST, United Kingdom)

September 6, 2021 (IST, India)

September 6, 2021 (ACT, Australia)

September 6, 2021 (JST, Japan)

September 6, 2021 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

What time does AEW All Out 2021 start?

An All Out assault by #TheElite on @Christian4Peeps and the #LuchaBros before #AEWAllOut this Sunday on PPV. This is sickening! pic.twitter.com/nBJYQQURzW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021

AEW All Out 2021 starts at 8 PM EST. The show will have also have a one-hour pre-show which starts at 7 PM EST.

The following are the different times fans can watch the All Out 2021 pay-per-view across the world.

8 PM (EST, United States)

5 PM (PST, United States)

1 AM (UK Time, United Kingdom)

5:30 AM (IST, India)

10:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

9 AM (JST, Japan)

3 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

The event is one of the most awaited shows for All Elite Wrestling, with rumors surrounding surprise returns at the event. It could be a critical show for AEW's future direction.

Are you excited for the pay-per-view? Which match are you most looking forward to at AEW All Out 2021? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun