7 Wrestlers who could debut at AEW All Out - Former WWE Universal Champion, Daniel Bryan debut date changed?

The AEW All Out PPV will take place from the NOW Arena in Chicago on Sunday night. It's set to be AEW's biggest pay-per-view yet and there could be a few surprise debuts on the show.

We take a look at a number of possible debuts, including the rumored debut of Daniel Bryan at AEW All Out.

#7 Could Daniel Bryan make his debut at AEW All Out?

The biggest rumor heading into AEW All Out is the debut of former WWE Champion and fan-favourite Daniel Bryan at the show. Bryan was originally rumored to be debuting at the Grand Slam show in New York later this month, but reports suggest it will now be at AEW All Out instead.

When asked about the rumors on Wrestling Observer Radio, Tony Khan refused to comment:

"I can't answer that question but I mean, it's fair for you to ask that question. It's not anything I can address on the Observer today but it's fair enough for you to ask it. He's one of the all-time greats," said Tony Khan.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline also commented on rumors of Daniel Bryan debuting at All Out on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live. According to Bryan Alvarez, everything he had heard was pointing to Daniel Bryan debuting at All Out on Sunday night, although he wouldn't 100% confirm it:

"Here's what I can tell you about Daniel Bryan. I have been told that he will debut at All Out. Okay? I will not say 99.999999%. All Out is not in Aberdeen. They didn't rent out a separate building for the return of Daniel Bryan. I was told weeks and weeks ago that his debut was going to be in Queens, from a very good source and it's apparent now, it appears, he will not debut in Queens, so there was a change. I believe there was a change. I believe he will debut at All Out on Sunday but I won't give you a 99.9999%," revealed Alvarez

The report from Alvarez seems to confirm the original report by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net. Haynes reported that Daniel Bryan's AEW debut was being brought up to All Out because of fears among AEW management about rising COVID numbers and possible mandates in New York ahead of the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite on September 22nd.

