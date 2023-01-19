What if Tony Khan buys WWE from Vince McMahon? 

Vince McMahon has returned as the Executive Chairman of WWE to begin 2023. An even greater surprise is that he announced his return so that he could pursue a potential sale. A variety of suitors have been touted, including longtime partners Comcast, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and even AEW Co-Owners Tony and Shahid Khan.

The mention of the Khan family has been particularly interesting for the fact that they launched the first major alternative to WWE since WCW folded in 2001. Since 2019, AEW has been an alternative for fans and wrestlers alike, with stalwarts in Vince McMahon's promotion like Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson all leaving to make the switch.

But sure enough, the Khans – also owners of NFL franchise Jacksonville Jaguars and English football club Fulham FC – are reportedly 'in the pool' of potential buyers for WWE. Tony Khan has even commented on the matter himself, adding further credence that it could be a possibility.

TK has form when it comes to acquiring wrestling promotions. Just last year, he announced his purchase of Ring of Honor, which had gone on hiatus not long before due to complications stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. He has since run both companies concurrently.

So could Tony Khan actually buy WWE? And what would that entail for the three wrestling promotions that would be under the Khan umbrella?

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Tony Khan on potentially buying WWE: "We are capable of making the big purchases.



AEW is my main focus, but certainly, when that news is out there, it's very interesting. Stay tuned to Dynamite and Rampage, you never know when I'm going to address something." Tony Khan on potentially buying WWE: "We are capable of making the big purchases.AEW is my main focus, but certainly, when that news is out there, it's very interesting. Stay tuned to Dynamite and Rampage, you never know when I'm going to address something." https://t.co/qO5mSte3xi

The idea has been pondered by many names, both fans and professionals, within the wrestling industry. Some, like Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette, have dismissed the concept. They have both opined that Vince McMahon would refuse to sell his brainchild to his rival. But it would certainly create a plethora of new dream match opportunities for the two rosters.

A number of stars have moved between AEW and WWE

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "I don't blame Cody Rhodes for his decision (of going to WWE), Cody Rhodes did what was best for Cody Rhodes,



You have to give Cody Rhodes full credit. He helped build the legacy of AEW."



- MJF [The MMA Hour] "I don't blame Cody Rhodes for his decision (of going to WWE), Cody Rhodes did what was best for Cody Rhodes,You have to give Cody Rhodes full credit. He helped build the legacy of AEW."- MJF [The MMA Hour] https://t.co/c7vgVCu2JC

Aside from the dream matches the concept presents, what could a potential merger mean for those who chose one promotion over the other?

Cody Rhodes is perhaps the most high-profile exodus thus far. He left AEW at the end of his contract in early 2022, dropping the TNT Championship in his final match. Rhodes then returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, complete with the presentation he had used in Tony Khan's promotion.

Likewise, stars like Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson opted out of Vince McMahon's company in 2021. They both emerged in AEW at All Out 2021, continuing to be major players in their new system.

AEW has a remarkable amount of talent on its roster that have left 'Titan Towers' one way or another. Perhaps under Tony Khan's regime, they could carve a different path. Only time will tell if that ever comes to fruition.

Would you like to see Vince McMahon sell to Tony Khan? Let us know in the comments below.

