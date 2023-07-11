When 380-pound AEW star claimed John Cena was physically stronger than Brock Lesnar

John Cena and Brock Lesnar are two of the strongest individuals in the history of wrestling. In fact, they are probably stronger than most human beings, period. But an AEW star believes that Cena is actually stronger than Lesnar!

The AEW star in question is Paul Wight, who WWE fans will remember as the Big Show. Wight crossed paths with both Cena and Lesnar on multiple occasions during his career, with the 'Doctor of Thuganomics' even picking up his first WrestleMania win in 2004 over the Big Show.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet back in 2016, Paul Wight was asked out of everyone who had been able to lift him up, who was the strongest. This led the current AEW star to give a very simple answer.

"John Cena hands down. Brock [Lesnar] is probably the most explosive athlete I've ever been in the ring with. Brock moves so quick it's scary sometimes, like you don't realize he's that big and he moves that fast. I remember one time I was on the ramp and he was supposed to hop the railing and come after me with a chair, and he hopped the railing and I was like, 'Oh wow, he's coming after me.' Like I was supposed to run, but he did it so athletically and so fast, you're like 'damn.' He's just one of a kind."

Wight continued:

"As far as picking me up, nobody's like John. Cena picks you up, it's like you're standing on concrete. I've never seen a guy so composed, so strong, and when you're there on his shoulders, you're not going anywhere. He is literally like a machine."

𝙆𝙖𝙨𝙝 @Earthian07 John Cena vs Big Show at Mania 20. Cena’s Mania debut match where he won his first championship. John Cena vs Big Show at Mania 20. Cena’s Mania debut match where he won his first championship. https://t.co/AMWYx5PRy6

While Big Show might have given Cena his first win at WrestleMania, his most memorable moment with Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly their match on the June 12th 2003 edition of Smackdown, which ended with a superplex that broke the ring.

Paul Wight even made an appearance on RAW for John Cena's 20th anniversary

Due to how big of a part Paul Wight played in John Cena's career, it would feel almost wrong if the 'World's Largest Athlete' wasn't allowed to congratulate Cena on reaching the 20-year mark as a WWE Superstar just because he's signed to AEW.

Which is why on the June 27th 2022 edition of RAW, Paul Wight was allowed to send a video message to WWE celebrating John's career, as were the 'American Dragon' Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho.

AEW president Tony Khan later explained that he gave the green light for the messages to be sent as he thought the show sounded 'classy' and that when he's offered something reasonable, he will end up being a good samaritan.

