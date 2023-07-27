When AEW's Bryan Danielson was accused of cheating on Brie Bella with a current WWE star

AEW star Bryan Danielson was once accused of cheating on his wife, Brie Bella, by Stephanie McMahon on live TV during his time in the WWE.

Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) has had his fair share of highs and lows throughout his wrestling career. As a matter of fact, he was the hottest act in the WWE during the feud with The Authority back in 2014.

However, Bryan got his momentum derailed due to an injury a month after the triumphant title victory at WrestleMania 30. While he was out of action, his wife, Brie Bella, was in a storyline with Stephanie McMahon during the summer of that year.

McMahon did the most heelish things during that angle to make things personal with Brie. During a segment on RAW, Steph claimed that Bryan was cheating on her when she brought out the current WWE Superstar, Chelsea Green, who claimed to have an affair with Danielson.

Later, Brie Bella showed up, and Steph didn't hold anything back while revealing the alleged things Bryan told "Megan" about her:

"I mean Daniel, he used you, and he threw you away like a piece of trash... and Megan actually told me that Daniel Bryan called you a 'Dead fish'," Stephanie claimed. [From 00:55 to 01:21]

Furthermore, Stephanie went on to mock Bryan, and Brie slapped Chelsea when she heard enough, also taking out her anger on Steph. Moreover, the angle culminated in a match at SummerSlam, where The Billion Dollar Princess managed to stand tall after Brie was shockingly betrayed by her sister, Nikki Bella.

All in all, the accusation against Bryan was just a work. The company used the angle to add more fire to the feud between McMahon and Bella.

Bryan Danielson labeled the cheating angle "Stupid"

Bryan Danielson had an interview with IGN while promoting the "WWE 2k15" game in the summer of 2014, where he was asked about the SummerSlam match between his wife and Stephanie McMahon. He was also asked about the cheating angle by the interviewer:

"Wait, by "interesting," do you mean "stupid"? [Laughs]," Bryan said, interrupting the host.

Danielson further went on to rant about the angle and how it added nothing to the story:

"To me, it's groan-worthy. I don't think it added anything to the story. It was just like, "Ugh!" The story was so good, and then here's this flaw in it. But it's whatever. It doesn't hurt my feelings or anything, you know? It's entertainment. It's not real, so okay. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Considering the statement by Bryan, he was definitely not okay with the angle and felt it was unnecessary. Meanwhile, fans are awaiting Bryan Danielson's return on AEW TV after suffering a forearm injury.

