When did AEW star Hangman Page take a shot at WWE CCO Triple H? 

Hangman Page has been on fire in his recent promos lately on AEW Dynamite, referencing some personalities like The Young Bucks. But did you know that he once took a shot at WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H?

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has achieved every accolade possible in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He is a former AEW World Champion, World Tag Team Champion (with Kenny Omega), Casino Battle Royale Winner (2019), and Casino Ladder Match winner (2021).

However, before All Elite Wrestling was created in 2019, Page, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega (The Elite) were contacted by Triple H to come to WWE as they were free agents. Unfortunately for him, the group founded All Elite Wrestling with billionaire Tony Khan. The latter is now the president, chief executive, general manager, and executive producer of the promotion.

Back in All Out 2019, the promotion's inaugural pay-per-view, Page rode a horse as he made his way to face Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship. Moments later, in episode 168 of Being The Elite, it was revealed that the former named his horse after Triple H as rehearsals for the ride were shot.

Kip Sabian then asked Page about the names of his horses, and the latter called one of them "Hunter Horse Helmsley."

Check out the episode below:

It was one of many subtle yet cheeky shots from All Elite Wrestling to World Wrestling Entertainment, especially for Triple H.

Previously at Double or Nothing 2019, former EVP and current RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes smashed a throne using a sledgehammer, which is The Game's signature weapon.

Latest details on Hangman Page's injury on AEW Dynamite

Earlier on 'Title Tuesday' Dynamite, Hangman Page suffered a scary bump after taking a lariat from AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. He didn't move for a while as the fans held their collective breaths.

The world title match was eventually halted, with Moxley winning via referee stoppage. The medical team checked Page's injury, and he was carried out of the arena.

The promotion has since confirmed that The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has suffered a concussion. According to initial reports, Page was rushed to a local hospital for further tests, and AEW has confirmed the same.

Check out the official statement below:

While he has been discharged from a Cincinnati trauma center, Page will remain in the promotion's concussion protocols for now. We hope and pray for his quick recovery.

