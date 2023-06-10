Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo are one of the top couples in All Elite Wrestling. The duo has been part of some memorable moments, including one which sent fans into a frenzy.

The March 23, 2022, edition of Dynamite saw Guevara engage in a war of words with Dan Lambert two weeks after losing his TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky. Lambert, who was aligned with Sky and Ethan Page, called Melo all sorts of names before saying their reign at the top would continue for a long time.

The American Top Team manager then stated that The Spanish God would not get a rematch before kissing the TNT Title. However, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo had the last laugh as the former revealed having some explicit moments with the gold.

"I know we’ve been living rent free in your head since you got here, but if you only knew what Tay and I did while wearing that belt, then you’d know we now live in your mouth too," said Guevara.

Shortly after, Melo took to Twitter to share an NSFW bedroom picture with Guevara, with only the TNT Title covering her body. You can check the post HERE.

Tay Melo recently gave an update on her in-ring future after the pregnancy announcement

At the 2023 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo announced that they are expecting their first baby later this year.

While speaking on her Instagram story recently, Melo commented on her in-ring future and revealed that she would return as soon as possible.

"Definitely not, I don’t understand why everybody thinks my career’s gonna be over because I’m gonna have a kid. I’m gonna be out the same amount as someone that has like an ACL injury or a surgery. I don’t understand. But, well, it’s not over, I’m coming back as soon as I can," said Melo.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#AEWDoN Congratulations to Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara who just announced that they’re having a baby! Congratulations to Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara who just announced that they’re having a baby! #AEWDoN https://t.co/ez8TU3NG8j

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling extend our heartiest congratulations to Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara and hope for a bright future for the couple.

