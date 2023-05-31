When AJ Styles unloaded on AEW star for endangering their company

Before AJ Styles was at the peak of popularity in WWE, he was involved in a seemingly real-life feud with one of the biggest stars in the current AEW roster.

While The Phenomenal One is well known for his accolades in the Stamford-based promotion, his prior work in promotions like TNA and NJPW had already established his potential as a top star. During his time in TNA (now known as IMPACT), Styles shot a promo with none other than the AEW star Jeff Hardy.

The infamous Victory Road pay-per-view incident is considered to be one of the lowest in Jeff Hardy's career, as his intoxication almost ruined the brand's image in his match against Sting. The Charismatic Enigma returned to action after a lengthy period of absence following the incident and was booked to turn the mishap into a storyline angle.

As part of the storyline, AJ Styles had a worked shoot promo where he verbally slammed Hardy for his actions. You can check out the segment here:

Jeff Hardy seemingly had another botch at AEW Double or Nothing

While the legendary tag team champion has had a distinguished career in the pro-wrestling business, many fans believe it may be time for him to hang up his boots.

At the Double or Nothing pay-per-view last weekend, Jeff failed to execute his signature move, Whisper in the Wind, as he missed a step on the corner turnbuckle. This prompted several fans to question whether the veteran was tarnishing his own legacy by putting his body past its limits.

Devin Walker @Devin_Walker2 my guy jeff hardy goin out sad my guy jeff hardy goin out sad 😭 https://t.co/422njBErp4

While the reason for the botch was unclear at the moment, it was later reported that Jeff may have suffered an injury that left his leg impaired. As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Do you think Jeff Hardy should retire? Sound off in the comments section below!

