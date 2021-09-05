When did CM Punk and AJ Lee get married?

CM Punk shocked the pro wrestling industry when he recently debuted on AEW: Rampage. Fans were thrilled to see the former WWE superstar back in the ring after seven years.

What many fans may not know is that CM Punk is married to AJ Lee. Both tied the knot on June 13th, 2014. Before making it official, the couple shared a storyline in WWE.

After Punk left in 2014, AJ Lee announced her retirement the following year. The former Divas Champion cited multiple injuries and her husband's controversial WWE departure as the reasons.

What was AJ Lee's reaction to CM Punk's AEW debut?

AJ Lee was at home when CM Punk's AEW Debut aired on TV. While she couldn't be a part of the live audience, she reacted to her husband's return on Instagram.

AJ Lee and Larry react to CM Punk’s AEW debut:



She also tweeted some screenshots of CM Punk 'breaking the internet' to motivate him further:

Will we see CM Punk and AJ Lee together in AEW?

CM Punk and AJ Lee Announced For New Movie



CM Punk was recently asked about his wife's potential AEW return. He reiterated that AJ can't make a comeback due to her neck injury :

"I just want to say, no. Just because [of] her neck. The reason she stopped wrestling is because of her neck. She’s got a bad neck, you know. I wouldn’t want her to jeopardize [her] health and neither would she, so we’ll put an end to that rumor right now," said Punk.

We may not see the couple reunite on television very soon, but we can hope for AJ Lee's AEW debut in a non-wrestling role in the future.

In conclusion, it is fair to say that CM Punk and AJ Lee remain one of the power couples of pro wrestling, years after leaving the ring.

