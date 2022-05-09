What happened when former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley and AEW President Tony Khan met for the first time?

Jon Moxley is a name now synonymous with AEW, mainly because the star carried the promotion through the pandemic as its World Champion. But that wasn't always the case.

As Dean Ambrose, he was a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion in WWE. Due to his popularity and high profile, the former Shield member's shocking appearance at Double or Nothing 2019 legitimized AEW in the eyes of many. According to AEW President Tony Khan, that transition was decided in Moxley's kitchen.

During an interview with Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Khan revealed that he convinced Moxley to join the company by offering the star a lighter schedule:

"Dean Ambrose had an amazing run and that's a huge part of his storybook legacy," Khan said. "He wrestled 200 times in a year as a headliner and was an ironman. Then wrestling changed a lot and became more of a TV driven business. I sat there in his kitchen and talked about how the days of the 200 matches a year are over. This all made a lot of sense to Jon. He took that gamble and it worked."

Unlike WWE, AEW does not generally run untelevised house shows. Rather than hitting the road to travel between towns throughout the week, the company's stars are flown in for Dynamite and Rampage tapings, which keeps their schedules light.

In Jon Moxley's case, the conversation with Tony Khan seems to have translated into a lasting position with the company. According to Meltzer, Moxley himself stated that he was currently happy within AEW.

Jon Moxley and The Blackpool Combat Club could be the inaugural AEW Trios Champions

While not a world champion any longer, Jon Moxley has recently found success alongside Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta and William Regal. The Blackpool Combat Club is currently running roughshod over AEW's roster.

As one of the hottest acts in the company, many fans are wondering when the BCC will acquire its first titles. According to a recent report, they may not have to wait long.

Per Dave Meltzer, Tony Khan is close to unveiling AEW's trio's championship belts. Since The Blackpool Combat Club have been tearing their way through AEW's roster, the faction could be building up to being the first title holders.

