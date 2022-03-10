When was the last time Jeff Hardy and Sting had a match?

Jeff Hardy and Sting had a high-profile yet controversial match the last time they shared a ring. It happened in TNA at the Victory Road 2011 pay-per-view.

The match was for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Sting returned on the March 3 episode of IMPACT and challenged Jeff Hardy, the then-member of the Immortal stable, to a match for the world championship. Hogan announced the match for the pay-per-view.

During the match, Hardy came out completely zoned out 40 seconds after his music began playing. Moments after Sting's entrance, Bischoff came into the ring. The former WCW President cut a promo, but, in reality, he told the two stars the match was now No Disqualification to protect the wasted Charismatic Enigma. Bischoff asked Sting to finish the match quickly.

The bell rang, and referee Brian Hebner threw the X sign, indicating Hardy was in no condition to wrestle. Hardy teased The Icon by throwing his shirt several times into the crowd. Action resumed, and Sting hit the Scorpion Death Drop for a quick finish. Hardy didn't sell the movie, and a visibly-confused Sting left the ring.

You can watch the match below:

Jeff Hardy makes AEW debut, potential do-over with Sting

Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut on the latest edition of Dynamite, saving brother Matt Hardy, Sting & Darby Allin from the assault of Andrade Family Office.

It happened after Big Money Matt turned on AFO. Allin & Sting came to his rescue but got outnumbered. That's when Jeff made his presence felt. After Matt's Twist of Fate, Brother Nero hit a Swanton Bomb on The Blade. The Hardy Boyz then hugged each other in the ring.

With The Daredevil being in AEW, a future match against Sting isn't far from reality. The Icon will turn 63 in a few days but still delivers high-caliber matches. Jeff Hardy vs. Sting might be a real possibility very soon!

