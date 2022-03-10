Matt Hardy sends an emotional message after reuniting with Jeff Hardy on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy couldn't but be emotional after reuniting with his brother Jeff Hardy on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Charismatic Enigma debuted to help his brother, Darby Allin, and Sting against the Andrade Family Office (AFO). The latter group voted Matt out and started assaulting them before the babyfaces showed up to help.

Taking to Twitter, Big Money Matt retweeted a photo of him hugging Jeff. He wrote that having his brother back with him was very emotional.

Check out his tweet below:

"The emotion is real. We need each other more than people understand. #AEWDynamite," Matt wrote.

What's next for Matt and Jeff Hardy?

With Jeff Hardy saving his brother from the Andrade Family Office earlier in Dynamite, we could see them colliding against some of the best pairings in AEW.

Matt's issues with his former stable certainly won't go away, and he could start a feud against them along with his brother. A match against Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade, or even the entire group against Hardy Boyz with Sting and Darby Allin is possible.

The latter duo helped them fend off the AFO and with Allin staring down the Hardy Boyz, it could also spark a potential feud in the future.

Jeff's debut led to numerous reactions from fans and wrestlers. Notably, Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) were left speechless but later claimed to be the best tag team through their Twitter bio.

Brother Nero proved that he hasn't missed a beat by flawlessly executing the "Swanton Bomb" on The Blade after his brother Matt Hardy hit the latter with a Twist of Fate.

Who are your other dream opponents for Hardy Boyz in AEW? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below.

