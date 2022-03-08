Matt Hardy drops another hint at Jeff Hardy's AEW arrival; plants seeds for The Hardy Boyz' feud against top tag team

On the latest episode of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks and Matt Hardy again fueled rumors of Jeff Hardy potentially signing with AEW. The Charismatic Enigma's 90-day non-compete clause is supposedly up on March 9, which is only a few days away.

On Being the Elite a few weeks ago, Nick and Matt Jackson re-enacted the events that led to Jeff's WWE release in December 2021. The Young Bucks accosted Matt Hardy for his "erratic behavior", which is precisely how Jeff's demeanor was described in his fallout with WWE management.

Afterward, The Bucks offered Matt an induction into the currently-nonexistent AEW Hall of Fame. It was another dig at WWE, who offered The Legend Thriller a place in their own Hall of Fame if he returned to the company.

This week, the two EVPs continued their storyline by offering Matt another Hall of Fame entry - this time for Ring of Honor. Big Money Matt once again denied the offer and reminded The Bucks of the time The Hardy Boyz dethroned them as ROH World Tag Team Champions:

"Speaking of Ring of Honor, now that you're the proud new owners, you know what my favorite Ring of Honor moment was? When I showed up with a partner (Jeff Hardy) and we defeated you during Expedition of Gold and became the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions," said Matt.

Drain Bamager #FreeMustafaAli @DrainBamager Matt Hardy/Young Bucks on BTE part III: Matt goes Extreme and teases that HE is coming. Matt Hardy/Young Bucks on BTE part III: Matt goes Extreme and teases that HE is coming. https://t.co/Zn3j6576Pu

During the segment, Matt Hardy even returned to his old outfit, which he used to wear when he, Jeff, and Lita went by "Team Xtreme" during their early days in WWE.

Jeff Hardy could make his AEW debut on Dynamite this week

The Wrestling General @TheWrestlingGen Jeff Hardy is apparently slated to be at this Wednesdays Dynamite, although it is unclear on whether or not he will appear on TV. Jeff Hardy is apparently slated to be at this Wednesdays Dynamite, although it is unclear on whether or not he will appear on TV. https://t.co/D7TOC9nXzp

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, which will air live from Estero, Florida, could see the highly-anticipated debut of Jeff Hardy. Fightful Select recently reported that The Charismatic Enigma is slated to be on the Wednesday night show this week.

While nothing is set in stone yet, the reports have sent fans into a frenzy on social media. More are likely to tune into the flagship show this week to see whether Jeff finally arrives in Tony Khan's promotion.

Are you looking forward to Jeff Hardy's impending AEW arrival? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see The Young Bucks vs. The Hardy Boyz in AEW? Yes No 4 votes so far