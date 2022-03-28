When was the last time Paul Wight wrestled in AEW?

Paul Wight will be a surefire Hall-of-Famer in the future. He had a long, impressive career, winning titles in both WCW and WWE. He was also the only superstar to hold world titles in WWE, ECW, and WCW.

In WWE, he became popular as the Big Show. He won the Intercontinental, US, Hardcore, and Tag Team titles. He was also the 2015 Andre The Giant Memorial Trophy winner, a perfect tribute to the original Giant.

After a 22-year WWE tenure, Wight signed with AEW. He made his debut on the March 3, 2021, episode of Dynamite. Paul Wight currently provides commentary on AEW Dark: Elevation with Mark Henry and Tony Schiavone.

The Giant also didn't rule out an in-ring career as he still performs as a wrestler. However, it only came sporadically.

Wight last wrestled in AEW on an episode of Dark: Elevation on October 25, 2021, in a three-on-one handicap match against Carlie Bravo, Arjun Singh & Cole Karter. The Giant delivered a big right hand to Karter for the win.

Before that, Wight had his first match, a handicap bout, on September 27, 2021, Dark: Elevation against CPA, RSP, and VSK. He punched RSP with a big right hand and a double chokeslammed CPA and VSK for the win.

Wight wrestled his first AEW match at All Out 2021 against QT Marshall. The Giant beat Marshall with a chokeslam in just three minutes and ten seconds.

Paul Wight, on which side he prefers and plans to bring back a movie character

Paul Wight is known for turning face multiple times as the Big Show. On The Rob Brown Show, when asked about his preferred character, WIght said he wants to be a heel as it's easier to tell a story:

“I think what suits my presence and size is when I’m [the] bad guy, when I’m a heel in our business. It’s an easier story to tell because we’ve all seen David and Goliath. We all understand it’s not the size of the dog in a fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog. And all that other motivational stuff that sinks in with us on a deep psychological level." (H/T - Sportskeeda)

Meanwhile, Paul Wight wants to bring an iconic character to AEW. During his time in WCW, Wight played Captain Insano in the 1998 film The Waterboy starring Adam Sandler.

