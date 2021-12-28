When did Seth Rollins make the 'minor league' comment against AEW?

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has been hailed as one of the biggest names in pro wrestling today. However, he has often become a controversial figure with his scathing remarks. Being the company's mainstay, the Architect has stepped up to take several digs at rival promotions like AEW at times.

Believe it or not, Tony Khan's company has 'moved the needle' since stepping foot into the world of professional wrestling. While various wrestlers and veterans are starting to acknowledge it, stars like Seth Rollins have downplayed it. Even his former Shield partner, Roman Reigns, holds the same notion.

Today, we'll take a short trip down memory lane to look back when Rollins made the 'minor league' comment against AEW.

Back in 2019, when The Visionary was enjoying his reign as Universal Champion, he took part in a Q/A panel alongside his wife, Becky Lynch, at the Fandemic Tour in Houston, Texas. The 35-year-old Superstar was asked about a potential match against Kenny Omega to prove the 'real' best wrestler in between the two in actuality.

In response, Seth Rollins, being an opportunist, took a shot at AEW, saying that when The Cleaner is finished "playing in the minor leagues", he could jump over to WWE and have a match against him at WrestleMania:

"When Kenny's done playing in the minor leagues over there, Kenny can come work at the absolute top professional wrestling company in the world, in front of the most people, and make the most money, and have the biggest matches, which is with me at WrestleMania," Seth Rollins said.

His remarks caused a massive stir on social media, with Jim Ross and AEW star Cody Rhodes coming forward to express their opinion.

Seth Rollins clarified why he made 'minor' league remarks at Kenny Omega and AEW

While speaking with Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, Seth Rollins rationalized that it wouldn't have made any sense to acknowledge Kenny Omega's talent if he couldn't prove it in the biggest promotion in WWE:

"I just sit there and say, ‘Oh, Kenny Omega what a talent. I would love to wrestle him one day.’ Bah! That doesn’t make a headline. That’s boring and then JR’s got nothing to talk about. Kenny’s great but Kenny’s never proven himself in the WWE. So, that’s what I was saying. WWE is the top of the mountain and I’m the guy sitting at the top of the mountain. So, if Kenny wants to come and play in the major leagues, then that’s fine. The bottom line is, I want Kenny to come to me because I’m not going to him anytime soon.” (H/T- WrestlingInc )

In an amusing bit, Rollins even rejected the idea of ever going to All Elite Wrestling. Regardless, there's nothing new about seeing WWE and AEW stars going back and forth to lash out at one another. Even Kenny Omega has called NXT a brand full of developmental talents.

Keeping that aside, Seth Rollins vs. Kenny Omega would be a blockbuster since the former has often expressed his desire over it. But the loyalty of both men towards their promotion may prevent it from happening.

What do you make of Seth Rollins' statement from back in the day? Sound off in the comments section below.

