WWE/AEW News: Jim Ross releases T-shirt with a quote aimed at Seth Rollins

Jim Ross and Seth Rollins

Recently, AEW announcer Jim Ross took a shot at WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins over his comments on Kenny Omega and AEW. Jim Ross' official Pro Wrestling Tees profile now features a new T-shirt that's based on JR's scathing comment on Rollins.

Ross responds to Rollins' comments on AEW

When AEW arrived on the Pro Wrestling scene, many believed this to be the dawn of a new era and resurrection of the Monday Night Wars. Although things haven't reached that level yet, we are regularly seeing Superstars and other personalities from each company taking shots at the other promotion. Recently, Seth Rollins took part in a Q&A session and referred to All Elite Wrestling as "minor leagues". This didn't sit well with former WWE announcer and Hall of Famer Jim Ross. On the latest edition of Grilling JR, he took a brutal shot at The Beastslayer and compared him with his real-life partner, Becky Lynch.

But Rollins, he’s got a great spot, he’s blessed, maybe someday he’ll be as over as his girlfriend.

Ross launches interesting new T-shirt

Several sites picked up the scoop almost immediately, and JR decided to cash in on the exposure that his quote garnered. Ross has an official merchandise page on ProWrestlingTees, and a new T-shirt has recently been added to the same. JR's controversial quote has been slapped on this new T-shirt. Check it out in the image below:

JR's new T-shirt

This T-shirt can be bought on the ProWrestlingTees' official website, HERE.

It would be interesting to see what Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch think of this new T-shirt. What are your thoughts on it? Did JR go too far? Sound off!

