When top AEW star shockingly punched Shawn Michaels' wife in the face! 

Many of the wrestlers who helped establish AEW as a legitimate new promotion were talent formerly employed by WWE. One such veteran from the sports entertainment juggernaut, Chris Jericho, was involved in an intense rivalry with the legendary Shawn Michaels almost seventeen years ago. So heated was their feud, in fact, that during one confrontation Y2J ended up inadvertently punching the Heart Break Kid's wife!

Ad

The story begins in 2008, when Michaels found himself in the crosshairs of Batista shortly after he had "ended" Ric Flair's career at WrestleMania 24. The DX member defeated The Animal at Backlash in a singles bout that was officiated by Chris Jericho. After he was confronted by the future inaugural AEW World Champion about having faked a knee injury in order to overcome Batista, Michaels beat Jericho at Judgment Day the following month.

Ad

Trending

The program reached a greater intensity after The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla turned on and brutalized HBK on RAW in June, defeating him a month later at The Great American Bash. Later, at Summerslam 2008, Michaels revealed that he was retiring from competition alongside his wife Rebecca Curci Hickenbottom. Unfortunately, Mr. WrestleMania was confronted by Jericho once again, and eventually the latter, despite trying to take a swing at Shawn, accidentally struck Rebecca instead.

Ad

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Ad

Michaels renounced his retirement in the aftermath, and exacted revenge on Y2J at Unforgiven 2008. In another rematch at No Mercy, however, this time for the World Heavyweight Championship, Jericho retained against HBK.

Almost seventeen years later, Jericho is signed with AEW as one of the promotion's most illustrious names, whereas Michaels serves as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development and oversees NXT's creative in WWE.

AEW's Chris Jericho on a potential WWE return

Despite his contributions to AEW's growth as a pro-wrestling entity, a number of fans often clamor for Chris Jericho's WWE return. Speaking on the subject at the Horror, Rock & Wrestle Fest in Manchester this past April, The Learning Tree revealed that the prospects of his going back to the Stamford-based company would depend on his professional situation at the time.

Ad

"I would have considered a return to WWE before things changed. I mean, you’d be crazy not to consider it," said Jericho. "It just depends on what the situation is and what’s going on with me at the time. We’ll see." [H/T: SEScoops]

Jericho has been missing from AEW television since walking out on his proteges, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, two months ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!