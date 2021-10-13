When will AEW Rampage's Buy-In pre-show air?

This week's edition of AEW Rampage will see the first half an hour of the show go head to head with WWE SmackDown. SmackDown will be two and a half hours long instead of the usual two hours and will take place on FS1 instead of FOX.

Ahead of AEW Rampage, Tony Khan has announced a special Buy-In show which will air live on YouTube and features a dream match between Bryan Danielson and NJPW legend Miinoru Suzuki.

In India, the AEW Rampage Buy-In starts at 6:30 am on YouTube. In the United States, the Buy-In will kick off at 9PM Eastern and 10 PM CT. The AEW Rampage Buy-In takes place at 2AM in the United Kingdom.

AEW Rampage Buy-In match card

Bryan Danielson vs Minoru Suzuki

Lee Moriarty vs Bobby Fish

Tony Khan recently commented on WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage going head to head

Tony Khan was a recently a guest on Robbie Fox's podcast, My Mom's Basement. During the interview, Khan gave his take on AEW Rampage going head to head with WWE SmackDown this Friday night. Khan said that AEW had already seen off the challenge from NXT on Wednesday nights and was confident that Rampage would do well:

This is the second time they have decided to go head-to-head against us. I want the fans to be able to watch all the wrestling, I'll coin a phrase right now, WYW, watch your wrestling. I want people to watch their wrestling, whatever you wanna watch, watch it. A lot of people have chosen AEW because it's the best show. I want people to be able to watch everything. This is the second time they've chosen to put their wrestling head-to-head with mine. The last time they did it, it didn't happen overnight, but AEW, from the start, consistently did better numbers than NXT. And we eventually won that war, and AEW is now the Wednesday night show. Wednesday night Dynamite has had a great run, and we'll be back on Wednesday in two weeks. On Friday, they are doing a half hour head-to-head with Rampage, which is new," Tony Khan said.

It will be interesting to see who wins the demo this Friday night, although it has to be said, SmackDown will be going in as the favourites. This is the first time AEW Rampage and SmackDown are going head to head and it was also recently reported that WWE could consider extending SmackDown to three hours if they win big this Friday night.

