When will Miro take the next step in AEW?

When Miro debuted with AEW in September 2020, it was supposed to be the promised land for him. After experiencing some of the worst booking possible in WWE, he was ready for a fresh start with wrestling's newest and hottest promotion.

The man formerly known as Rusev experienced it all during his ten-year stint in World Wrestling Entertainment. He went from being the scourge of a foreign menace to every day being Rusev Day. Throughout his journey, he would win the United States title on three occasions, but was never allowed to break through the glass ceiling and achieve the ultimate prize.

Things got even more ridiculous near the end when WWE placed him and his real-life Lana in a love triangle storyline with Bobby Lashley. Later Liv Morgan got involved to make the story even more crazy and convoluted. It didn't make sense for the parties involved and just made them all look like bad soap opera actors.

The angle left Miro looking both weak and emasculated

The angle proved to be his last in WWE, as he was released just a few months later due to budget cuts. He wasn't particularly heartbroken after being let go by WWE. It was more like a relief. Soon, he would have a soft landing spot in AEW, where he was re-christened as Miro.

Wrestling fans everywhere thought this would finally be Miro's opportunity to take the shackles off and show what he could really do if given the opportunity. Unfortunately, it didn't quite start out that way.

Miro was originally paired with Kip Sabian in a best buddy/video gamer gimmick that did not suit him at all. Much of the storyline featured him doing way too much comedy and centered on him being the best man for Sabian's in-ring marriage to Penelope Ford. For quite a while, it appeared as if he was going to be trapped in the same cartoon world he suffered through while a part of WWE.

He eventually had enough and turned on Sabian. That's when we finally started seeing the Miro that the AEW audience wanted all along. After dropping that dead weight, Miro went on a terrific and brutal run as if he were on a mission... A mission from God.

He would then go on to capture the AEW TNT Championship from Darby Allin and hold the gold for 140 days. Even after dropping the belt to Sammy Guevara a couple of months ago, he still looks dominant. He looks like a powerhouse. Most of all, he looks like a future world champion.

Miro may have to get in line, though, because there are several stars already aligning themselves for a date with destiny. CM Punk will surely be in the mix, and Bryan Danielson is already set to challenge current titleholder Hangman Adam Page at WInter is Coming on December 15.

Miro has said in the past that he is 'God's Favorite Champion'. It may take a while, but somewhere down the road, he may prove it again. He would be more than credible as the company's standard bearer.

With his size, mic skills, and star status, there's no reason God's Favorite Champion can't ascend to the heavens of pro wrestling, where the streets are made of gold.

