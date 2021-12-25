CM Punk is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about professional wrestlers of all time. He has wrestled in major promotions like WWE, AEW, and TNA (now called Impact Wrestling). Fans love him for his exceptional in-ring work and promo skills.

Being one of the most successful wrestlers currently in the business, the former WWE Champion's fans often come up with one question — Where is CM Punk's house? We've got the answer for you.

CM Punk recently bought a new home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. It is a beautiful mansion, and its price is around $4 million. The popular star is originally from Chicago, Illinois, and had purchased a custom five-bedroom home at the location several years ago.

A brief history of CM Punk's iconic career

The Straight Edge Superstar's career started around 1999 as an independent wrestler. He wrestled in multiple smaller promotions before finally debuting in TNA. After a short run in the company, CM Punk joined Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), which was WWE's developmental territory at the time.

In 2006, the current AEW star finally debuted in WWE. The company quickly capitalized on his potential, and he became the ECW Champion. Two years later, he also became WWE's World Heavyweight Champion by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase. In 2009, he won the briefcase again, which led to another successful cash-in, making him a two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

CM Punk won the WWE Championship in 2011, which led to a historic 434-day reign. During this reign, he defeated major stars like John Cena and Chris Jericho. He also faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29 before leaving the company in 2014.

After years of speculation about his most awaited pro-wrestling return, the former WWE Champion made his AEW debut in August 2021. He defeated the heart and soul of AEW, Darby Allin, in his debut match. This reminded the fans that CM Punk is still one of the greatest performers of his generation.

CM Punk's rivalry with MJF may arguably be his best work in AEW yet. Both stars were recently involved in a 20-minute verbal battle which generated a lot of interest in the pro-wrestling business. Hopefully, Punk will soon become a world champion in All Elite Wrestling.

