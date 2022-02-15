What's next for Cody and Brandi Rhodes?

The news came in quickly as AEW announced that Cody and Brandi Rhodes departed the promotion. The story had already been reported from reliable sources and was followed up by an official statement from Tony Khan.

It's hard to know what to make of this yet, considering all the literal and metaphorical 'family ties' that bind Rhodes to the company. He's one of the founders of All Elite Wrestling and was its most prominent public representative other than Khan. He has two television shows on the Turner Networks, Rhodes to the Top and The Go BIG Show. Then there is the little matter of him being one of AEW's Executive Vice Presidents, along with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Yet, it appears we are here at the Cross Rhodes.

Not sure where things are going from here for Cody, Brandi, and AEW, but several options could kick into gear next. The obvious possibilities are already cropping up in the form of social media speculation.

WWE has already been mentioned, and several legitimate members of the pro wrestling media are already reporting talks are underway for a return. It would be incredibly ironic to see Rhodes, who was WWE and Triple H's biggest critic, while with AEW, the company that originally made him famous.

Cody Rhodes quit WWE in 2016, due to frustration over his booking.

When Rhodes left World Wrestling Entertainment, he was a mid-carder who had been given a silly gimmick that shadowed his older brother, Goldust. But since then, he has become a World Champion in two smaller organizations, is a three-time TNT Champion and (most importantly) has established himself as a mainstream name in media circles.

Now, he has much more marketing power and, with it, negotiating power as well. He could be wrangling for a short-term deal and a WrestleMania appearance. That could be a big payday for not a lot of work, as he would likely be cutting anti-WWE promos most of the time with the promotion.

Or, there is the possibility that Rhodes may stay a free agent and make random appearances anywhere he pleases. New Japan, IMPACT Wrestling or the NWA are some possible avenues for his return. He did this for awhile in the the three years between his departure from WWE and the launch of AEW.

The third theory out there is that all this is an elaborate work, and that Cody and Brandi are merely taking a sabbatical as a way to help re-fuel their careers with All Elite Wrestling. Again, with all of Cody's ties to the company (friends, family, network connections), it's almost impossible to believe that he is ultimately DONE with AEW.

No matter what happens, watching all these chess pieces start to move around is a lot of fun. It's very reminiscent of the late 90's era, when it seemed like nothing was impossible. If Cody and Brandi Rhodes are really gone from a company that they helped build, then it's a sign that we are in for an interesting 2022 in the world of professional wrestling.

What do you think will happen next for Cody Rhodes? Will he go to WWE, return to AEW, or go elsewhere? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

