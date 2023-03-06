Where is Jeff Hardy now? Chances of him ever returning to the ring

AEW Superstar Jeff Hardy has been out of action for a considerable time now. He was arrested on June 13, 2022, under DUI charges, after which he was suspended indefinitely by All Elite Wrestling. Speculations about his return have run rampant but the latest updates have put them to rest.

The Charismatic Enigma is infamous for his daredevilry. Hardy previously served in various promotions, including WWE and TNA (Impact Wrestling). The veteran's work has been widely appreciated, but he has been in constant trouble due to addiction and with the law.

There is both good news and bad news regarding Jeff Hardy's whereabouts and his wrestling future. According to reports, Hardy's case was closed after he submitted a No Contest plea to all DUI charges. As a result, his jail time has decreased to 38 days, but his driver’s license has been suspended for the next ten years.

The 45-year old megastar could return to AEW after serving his time. PWInsider noted that Jeff will be able to continue wrestling as he is a great person to work with, which bode well for his future prospects. However, Matt Hardy thinks the chances are 50/50.

“That hasn’t been talked about. Will it happen? Maybe. Maybe not. That isn’t something that hasn’t been talked about at all at this point and it certainly wasn’t going to be like, his court case is done, he shows back up on AEW Dynamite," said Matt Hardy.

In addition to serving time in jail, Jeff Hardy is on probation for two years. He was also fined more than $4000 while the court costs amounted to $586. The Daredevil needs to be careful going forward if he decides on an Elite in-ring comeback.

AEW star and Jeff Hardy's brother, Matt Hardy discussed the latter's struggles with rehabilitation

Matt Hardy has supported Jeff throughout his career. Be it inside the ring or outside, the older brother has always stepped up whenever his lil bro got into trouble.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion gave a detailed update on his brother's rehabilitation.

"You know, there was a point where he was with WWE, and when he first got arrested for these issues, and he did go to rehab, it was for like 30 days or something. It was a stint that helped him out a lot. But it was also at a very bad time in his life because our dad was sick and literally, like on his deathbed. I think it was hard for Jeff to really focus like he should have then."

Matt continued:-

"The biggest difference is he had closure in our dad’s death. And we were there when he passed away when he took his last breath, which we’re so happy we were. But now he just had time to just focus and worry about Jeff Hardy." (H/T InsideTheRopes)

Jeff Hardy's penultimate bout was against The Young Bucks at AEW: Double or Nothing. He teamed up with his brother Matt to defeat the former tag champions in a cracker of a match.

