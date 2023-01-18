Which AEW star disguised as a druid for The Undertaker's iconic WWE Royal Rumble entrance?

The Undertaker is possibly one of the best-known wrestlers inside and outside the industry and has featured in numerous legendary matches. The Druids accompanied The Phenom to the ring during major events. Notably, a major current AEW star was once one of these shady figures.

The Undertaker has officially retired from in-ring competition ever since his Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 back in 2020. The legendary career of The Dead Man has also impacted many wrestlers, with one star making his first-ever WWE appearance as one of his druids.

Today, Jon Moxley is known as The Purveyor of Violence and is often called the heart and soul of AEW. However, back in 2006 he was a young star with a dream and got the unbelievable opportunity to accompany Undertaker to the 2006 Royal Rumble as one of his enigmatic druids.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Jon Moxley was a druid in Undertaker's entrance at the Royal Rumble in 2006 Jon Moxley was a druid in Undertaker's entrance at the Royal Rumble in 2006 https://t.co/QXJd6kJnYH

The Phenom, unfortunately, didn't compete at the event, but it set up a monster match at No Way Out 2006 for the legendary Dead Man. Jon Moxley isn't the only AEW star who once appeared as a Druid, check out this list of 14 other former and current WWE Superstars who were once Druids for The Undertaker.

AEW's Sting recently commented on his much-clamored-for match against The Undertaker

The 1990s are fondly remembered for the heated feud between both WWF and WCW, now termed "The Monday Night Wars." Attitude was the most important thing in the industry at the time, and while WWF had The Undertaker, WCW had The Icon, Sting.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Sting reveals that one of his goals when joining WWE was to face The Undertaker Sting reveals that one of his goals when joining WWE was to face The Undertaker https://t.co/hMtQM9zfr8

Unfortunately, the two men never competed in the ring even when Sting signed on with WWE in 2014. Fans clamored for the bout, but nothing ever materialized. During his exclusive interview with D Magazine's Mike Piellucci, The Icon sadly clarified that there were never plans for the match to happen.

“It was never going to happen. Never,” Sting said. (H/T: D Magazine)

With Sting also planning to retire sometime in 2023, The Icon will now join The Phenom in retirement. Unfortunately, it seems that fans will never get to see what could have possibly been the clash of a lifetime.

