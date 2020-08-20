14 WWE Superstars who appeared in The Undertaker's entrances: Where are they now?

As the most iconic Superstar in WrestleMania history, The Undertaker has had the privilege of being given a special entrance at WWE’s biggest show of the year on multiple occasions.

Much like Triple H, who has used NXT Superstars in his WrestleMania entrances in recent years, some of The Undertaker’s legendary entrances have also included up-and-coming Superstars who went on to make a name for themselves in WWE.

One of The Undertaker’s most memorable entrances came in 2013 when 11 WWE stars of the future played background roles as The Deadman emerged for his match against CM Punk at WrestleMania 29, but how many of them achieved success once they made their way to RAW and SmackDown?

In this article, let’s take a look at 14 Superstars who appeared in The Undertaker’s entrances to find out where they are now in the wrestling business.

#14 Dean Ambrose (The Undertaker's Royal Rumble 2006 entrance)

The former Shield member (left) once worked as a druid

Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose in WWE) appeared as a druid in The Undertaker’s entrance at the 2006 Royal Rumble.

The Undertaker did not compete in a match on the show, but he made an appearance at the end of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship main event between Kurt Angle and Mark Henry to set up his No Way Out match against Angle.

Moxley went on to achieve a huge amount of success in WWE between 2012-2019, while he currently holds the AEW World Championship.

#13 Darren Young (The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 20 entrance)

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Korey Gunz in December 2019, WWE veteran Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) revealed that he played a druid in The Undertaker’s entrance before his WrestleMania 20 match against Kane.

“You don't want to mess up The Undertaker's entrance. People travel all over the world to see his entrance and his entrance is something special, something you don't want to mess up.”

Everything went according to plan for the one-time WWE Tag Team Champion. However, the same cannot be said for one of his old trainers from IWF (Independent Wrestling Federation), who accidentally got set on fire during the entrance.

Rosser, who left WWE in 2017, now hosts the Pro and Bro Wrestling Podcast, and he recently teased on Twitter that he has some “fantastic news” to announce.