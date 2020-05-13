Sami Zayn has spoken after 'losing' his Intercontinental title

Sami Zayn has spoken out against WWE's decision to strip him of the Intercontinental title.

Zayn hasn't been seen on WWE programming since last month's WrestleMania 36 from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida when he successfully defended his title against Daniel Bryan.

Since then, the global coronavirus pandemic has further taken hold around the world and, despite WWE pressing ahead with weekly programming, Sami Zayn is said to be reticent to travel to Florida to perform on television with the title.

As such, WWE took the decision earlier this week to officially vacate the title, saying that a tournament to crown a new Champion would commence on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

BREAKING NEWS:@SamiZayn is unable to compete and defend the Intercontinental Championship, therefore @WWE has declared the title vacant. A tournament to crown a new Champion will begin on Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. pic.twitter.com/5qZgUyL9rC — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 13, 2020

Sami Zayn disagrees with being stripped of Intercontinental title

Sami Zayn hasn't spoken much since WrestleMania but has now spoken out about the decision, and it's safe to say the Canadian is far from happy - stating that, having not been beaten for the gold, he remains the rightful Intercontinental champion in his mind.

He Tweeted:

I disagree with this decision and no matter what anyone says, I am still undefeated and therefore still the Intercontinental Champion. -SZ https://t.co/SUFsBFeRDB — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 13, 2020

The WrestleMania bout against Bryan was Zayn's first major defense of the title he'd won from Braun Strowman just weeks prior.

The victory earned Sami Zayn his first major singles title in WWE.