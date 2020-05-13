Sami Zayn breaks silence after being stripped of Intercontinental title
- Sami Zayn speaks out after being stripped of WWE Intercontinental Championship.
- Sami Zayn has made his feelings clear after being stripped of his title.
Sami Zayn has spoken out against WWE's decision to strip him of the Intercontinental title.
Zayn hasn't been seen on WWE programming since last month's WrestleMania 36 from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida when he successfully defended his title against Daniel Bryan.
Since then, the global coronavirus pandemic has further taken hold around the world and, despite WWE pressing ahead with weekly programming, Sami Zayn is said to be reticent to travel to Florida to perform on television with the title.
As such, WWE took the decision earlier this week to officially vacate the title, saying that a tournament to crown a new Champion would commence on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.
Sami Zayn disagrees with being stripped of Intercontinental title
Sami Zayn hasn't spoken much since WrestleMania but has now spoken out about the decision, and it's safe to say the Canadian is far from happy - stating that, having not been beaten for the gold, he remains the rightful Intercontinental champion in his mind.
He Tweeted:
The WrestleMania bout against Bryan was Zayn's first major defense of the title he'd won from Braun Strowman just weeks prior.
The victory earned Sami Zayn his first major singles title in WWE.