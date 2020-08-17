16 WWE Superstars who appeared in Triple H's entrances: Where are they now?

Triple H is one of the few WWE Superstars who always has a special entrance at WrestleMania events.

In recent years, the NXT founder has decided to give some of the black and gold brand’s up-and-coming Superstars a taste of the WrestleMania spotlight by allowing them to take part in his entrance at WWE’s biggest show of the year.

A skull army accompanied Triple H at WrestleMania 32

While some of those Superstars have gone on to achieve huge success in WWE after making their WrestleMania debut alongside Triple H, others have not been as fortunate.

In this article, let’s take a look at 16 Superstars who appeared in Triple H’s entrances at WrestleMania 30, WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 32 to find out where they are now.

#16 Alexa Bliss (Triple H’s WrestleMania 30 entrance)

As you can see above, Alexa Bliss’ WWE career has progressed rather nicely since she made her first WrestleMania appearance in 2014.

A newcomer to the WWE system at the time, Bliss removed Triple H’s shoulder pads and cape on the entrance ramp at WrestleMania 30 before his match against Daniel Bryan.

The Goddess has become one of WWE’s most popular female Superstars since leaving Triple H’s NXT for the main roster in 2016, and she is currently caught in the middle of an intense rivalry between Braun Strowman and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on SmackDown.

#15 Charlotte Flair (Triple H’s WrestleMania 30 entrance)

Charlotte Flair had never even held a title in WWE NXT when she took part in Triple H’s entrance. Six years on, The Queen is a 12-time Women’s Champion and she has cemented her status as one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history.

In 2018, Flair’s WWE career came full circle when three NXT Superstars – Dan Matha, Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli – portrayed Gladiators in her WrestleMania 34 entrance before her match against Asuka.

#14 Sasha Banks (Triple H’s WrestleMania 30 entrance)

From the 05:34 mark of the video above, you can see that WWE ranked Triple H’s WrestleMania 30 entrance as the best of his career.

The other Superstar who appeared in that entrance, Sasha Banks, began to enhance her reputation as one of WWE’s next top stars during her time on NXT television in 2014.

Nowadays, The Boss is among the most villainous Superstars in WWE and she currently holds both the RAW Women’s Championship and Women’s Tag Team Championship (w/Bayley).