Update on the 'Sasha Banks and Naomi' situation

It was reported a while back that Sasha Banks was released from WWE. Although there was no confirmation on this, the recent report seems to squash that rumor.

Banks and Naomi won the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38. On the March 16th episode of RAW, the two left their belts on the table of the then VP of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, and walked out on the company. WWE has since stripped the duo of their tag titles and has suspended them indefinitely.

The fate of the tag team championship hangs in the balance as well. A tournament to crown new champions was announced on the episode of SmackDown right after the walk-out. The company has reportedly canceled the tournament.

PWInsider is reporting that Sasha and Naomi are still listed on WWE's internal roster listings and have not been released.

For those who continue to ask, as of this morning, Sasha Banks and Naomi remain listed on the active WWE roster internally. There has been no change in their status made internally since they walked out on that Raw taping several weeks ago. Neither have been officially released. (via PWInsider)

The two being part of internal roster listings seemingly means that they are still part of WWE. The company may not have completely given up on the prospect of them returning.

Sasha Banks and Naomi's contracts are reportedly set to expire "soon"

After Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE, many started wondering whether the two would leave the company. Now, it doesn't seem that the duo will be released, so the question shifts to when their contracts will expire.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported in March that Naomi's WWE contract was to expire "soon, and she was negotiating for a new one in the lead-up to the walk-out. Her negotiations might have been one of the reasons for the incident.

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB Confirmed: Dave Meltzer Confirmed That Naomi's Current WWE Contract Expires Soon and she was in the Middle Of Negotiations for a New one Prior to Walking of RAW Monday night with Sasha Banks. Confirmed: Dave Meltzer Confirmed That Naomi's Current WWE Contract Expires Soon and she was in the Middle Of Negotiations for a New one Prior to Walking of RAW Monday night with Sasha Banks. https://t.co/A5RJUG34ei

As for The Boss, former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide claimed on The Masked Men Show that Sasha was too in the process of negotiations. According to Kazeem, her current contract was set to expire "in a few weeks." This was said over a month ago.

Even if the two seem to be leaving the company, it would not be a stretch to say that the two might be back on TV in the upcoming months on days. As commentators remind us regularly, "Never say never in WWE."

