Possible news on WWE freezing Sasha Banks and Naomi's contracts

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been all across the headlines in the wrestling world this past week following their walk-out from Monday Night RAW. New information keeps emerging, and this latest update is regarding what WWE can do to their existing contracts.

Many questions have been asked about the Sasha Banks-Naomi incident. While it is alleged that the duo walked off before RAW, WWE has now been put under the microscope for advertising the six-pack match anyway before publicly revealing that the now-former tag team champions walked out.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Naomi only has two months left on her current WWE agreements, and the company has the option of freezing both her and Sasha Banks' contracts:

"There were also early reports that suggested Sasha Banks’ contract was also set to expire soon. However, Meltzer notes that both Superstars’ deals include language that would allow WWE to freeze their contracts for not performing. They would remain under WWE contract until the company decides to unfreeze them." (via EWrestlingnews)

It should be noted that the report specifically stated that WWE has the option of freezing their contracts and not that they will necessarily do it. Historically, they have done it for superstars during injury periods. One such example is when they did it to the late great Brodie Lee fka Luke Harper.

What will be the fallout for Sasha Banks and Naomi?

As of this writing, it's hard to say what the fallout of the situation will be. WWE undoubtedly sees the value in Banks as she is considered a superstar on the verge of gaining major mainstream appeal.

Her appearances in shows like The Mandalorian only prove that she has star power outside WWE. For Naomi, it's arguably a tricky situation because of both her massive fanbase as well as her relationship with The Bloodline, which is crucial to WWE programming.

However, this is all speculation. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we bring updates on the situation.

