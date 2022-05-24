Naomi and Sasha Banks reportedly left hours before WWE RAW

A new report has emerged bringing into question the time frame of Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout from WWE RAW last Monday.

Last week, WWE released a statement during the third hour of Monday Night RAW that Sasha Banks and Naomi left the arena shortly after the show went on the air. This has been a sticking point for a number of wrestlers across the industry who claim that the duo should never have walked out on the show after it began.

While The Boss and Glow Connection have remained quiet on the situation, a friend of Naomi's on social media known as Adidas_Head88 explained the situation in-depth last week.

In a new update, he has now provided even more interesting information, stating that Banks and Naomi had departed the arena before the match sheet was printed at 5 p.m., tweeting out:

"They were gone before the match sheet was printed, that's around 5 p.m. But, let me hush," Adidas_Head88 tweeted.

Security at Joseline's Cabaret @Adidas_Head88



But, let me hush. GO @justinbrai

They could have left earlier



WWE repeats matches, we complain and still watch , everything on TV has been the same thing for weeks.. @Adidas_Head88 I believe they deserved better and had good intentions but walking out when the show started was wrong after the match was advertised..They could have left earlierWWE repeats matches, we complain and still watch , everything on TV has been the same thing for weeks.. @Adidas_Head88 I believe they deserved better and had good intentions but walking out when the show started was wrong after the match was advertised..They could have left earlier WWE repeats matches, we complain and still watch , everything on TV has been the same thing for weeks.. They were gone before the match sheet was printed, that's around 5 p.m.But, let me hush. twitter.com/justinbrai/sta… They were gone before the match sheet was printed, that's around 5 p.m.But, let me hush. twitter.com/justinbrai/sta…

If this is the case, it brings into question several aspects of the now-infamous walkout and the events surrounding it. While some details still remain unclear, more information is expected to come to light in the days and weeks ahead.

Is WWE lying to control the narrative against Sasha Banks and Naomi?

Sasha Banks and Naomi have chosen to remain silent after walking out of RAW last week, but that could be because their contract situation with WWE could prevent them from badmouthing the company while under a deal.

With The Boss and Glow Connection not being allowed to speak on their side of the situation, WWE may be using this opportunity to control the narrative and paint Banks and Naomi in a bad light.

If pushed far enough that one of the women responds negatively on social media, it could put them in breach of contract with WWE, which would make things even messier to get out of than the situation they find themselves in right now.

Eventually, Sasha Banks and Naomi will be able to tell their side of the story, but until that day comes, all we're going to have is one side of the story.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Mark Henry isn’t a fan of WWE using commentary to take jabs at Sasha Banks and Naomi Mark Henry isn’t a fan of WWE using commentary to take jabs at Sasha Banks and Naomi https://t.co/Q9YonS9cxc

Where do you stand on this current ordeal? If WWE is knowingly spreading misinformation about The Boss and Glow Connection, it appears that this situation could get a lot uglier in the weeks to come. We'll find out soon enough.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. When do you think Sasha Banks and Naomi left WWE RAW last Monday? Before the show During the show 23 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell