Who Created CM Punk's AEW Theme Song?

On his return to wrestling, at AEW, CM Punk walked out to "Cult of Personality", a song that he used during his WWE run as well. The song was created by American Rock Band Living Color. The song was released on July 14, 1988, and featured on the band's debut album Vivid.

Fans were surprised, given that almost no WWE superstar has been able to use their WWE theme in any promotion other than WWE. However, this wasn't the case when it came to CM Punk. We already reported a few weeks back that WWE had licensed the song and that they had no rights over it once CM Punk left.

Tony Khan is known to procure rights to music that can work well as theme songs for his wrestlers, with Jon Moxley's "Wild Thing" and Orange Cassidy's "Where Is My Mind" being a few examples. So licensing Cult of Personality, which was CM Punk's Little League Baseball team song, wasn't that big of a deal for the AEW Chairman.

CM Punk and his theme song Cult Of Personality return to wrestling at AEW Rampage

In a truly incredible moment, CM Punk made his return to professional wrestling after seven years, making his AEW debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

Following a great run on the independent circuit, CM Punk made his way to WWE in 2005. While many indie darlings struggled to get screentime on WWE programming, CM Punk was an exception. From his pairing with Paul Heyman to the Summer of Punk, CM Punk cemented his legacy as a main-event player in the wrestling behemoth.

It was precisely this main-event spot that WWE didn't trust CM Punk with, which led to him parting ways with them. The fact that this messy divorce between CM Punk and WWE happened on the day of Punk's marriage left a taste so sour in Punk's mouth that he vowed never to return to pro-wrestling again.

But, as they say in professional wrestling, never say never! The unthinkable happened, and CM Punk finally made his glorious return to the pro-wrestling.

CM Punk has challenged Darby Allin to a fight at All Out, AEW's flagship PPV that will air live on September 5, 2021, from CM Punk's hometown of Chicago.

