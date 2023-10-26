Who is HollyHood Haley J? All you need to know about the AEW debutant who was pulled from a WWE tryout

HollyHood Haley J is a name to reckon with, even if she has just made her AEW debut. The second-generation wrestler has already made her mark in the world of wrestling and what's more – she has a Netflix credit under her belt as well. Read on to find out more about her.

HollyHood Haley J made her debut in the world of wrestling in 2020. She is the daughter of Canadian wrestler Amazing Maria, who is a six-time OVW Women's Champion. Haley J is on the OVW roster as well and, following in the footsteps of her mother, has won Women's Championship gold thrice so far – and holds the title currently.

Haley has also wrestled in the Independent Wrestling Association Mid South and has held the Women's Championship belt twice there. Though she made her AEW television debut on the October 21 episode of Collision and lost to Skye Blue, she has earlier wrestled on AEW Dark. In September, Haley had to pull out from a tryout for WWE because she hadn't passed her medicals.

Haley J has appeared on the Netflix wrestling series, Wrestlers, the documentary series that follows Al Snow and his journey in OVW. She is featured in the fourth episode of the series, "Get Over", where she is given a chance to go one-on-one with her mother, Amazing Maria, on the nationally televised Women of Wrestling. The documentary then follows her storyline for the next three episodes.

HollyHood joins AEW in the midst of a WWE hot streak

WWE is running with a stacked roster, and some of their hottest names are getting over with the crowd. The Stamford-based company's coup-de-grace was Jade Cargill, who decided to move after her contract with AEW ended.

The likes of LA Knight are getting over with the fans with every passing night, while Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins are on television programming regularly. And of course, they can still pull out John Cena now and then. In all this, it remains to see where HollyHood will find herself.

