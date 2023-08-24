Who is Jade Cargill's boyfriend? Relationship timeline explored

Jade Cargill has had a remarkable career in AEW thus far, as she has featured in several high-profile feuds, including one that pitted her and NBA star Shaquille O'Neal against Cody and Brandi Rhodes. She had a lengthy reign with the TBS Championship, making her immensely popular among fans.

In October 2021, she participated in a tournament to crown the inaugural AEW TBS Champion. Cargill defeated Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, and Ruby Soho in different matches to secure the coveted belt.

Following her win, she held the gold for 508 days and had an impressive undefeated streak in the company. While she recently lost the championship to Kris Statlander, the 31-year-old has a bright future in the business. Outside the ring, Cargill is an accomplished sportsperson and a graduate in social science.

While fans are fond of her in-ring work, some are also curious about her personal life, and they sometimes wonder, 'Who is Jade Cargill's boyfriend?' She is currently in a relationship with former professional baseball player Brandon Phillips. For those unaware, Phillips played in Major League Baseball for numerous top teams.

All about Jade Cargill and her boyfriend Brandon Phillips

Jade Cargill was born on June 3, 1993, and has a background in athletics. She played basketball at Jacksonville University and later underwent pro wrestling training with veterans like Bryan Danielson and Sonjay Dutt.

Brandon Phillips was born in 1992 and was the star baseball player in his high school in Georgia. Phillips played for the Cleveland Indians in 2003 and the Cincinnati Reds for ten years, between 2006 and 2016.

It is unclear when Cargill and Phillips met, as the couple doesn't reveal much about their personal life. They have likely been together for more than five years now and often share pictures with each other on their social media handles. Their daughter, Bailey Quinn Phillips, was born in 2017.

Jade Cargill and Phillips have taken their relationship further and put their entrepreneurial skills together for a significant venture. They are co-owners of the Texas Smoke, a women's professional softball team.

Other famous couples in the world of pro wrestling

Over the years, many real-life pro wrestling couples have captured the audience's interest and have even become part of on-screen feuds, including Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth.

Randy Savage and Elizabeth feuded with Hulk Hogan in WWE during the late eighties. The Hulkster and Savage also faced off in the main event of WrestleMania 5 after the former developed a close kayfabe relationship with his rival's then-wife. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are another power couple in the business. They started dating in 2000 and got married in 2003.

Many current talents are also dating their fellow pro wrestlers, including top AEW stars Adam Cole and Britt Baker. WWE RAW Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are married and have featured in prominent angles in the past.

