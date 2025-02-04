Who could be the Jey Uso of AEW in 2025? Exploring 5 potential candidates

Jey Uso shocked the entire world by winning the Royal Rumble match and, in the process, punching his ticket to WrestleMania. That win came as a surprise to some but not to the ones who fully believed in him from the start.

His story of working hard and being over with the fans resonated with the creative team, and they planned his future accordingly. His merchandise sales have thwarted that of Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at times, and that is down to how popular he is.

There are a lot of stars in AEW who are over with the fans and are due for a singles push. In this article, we will take a look at five such names that could be the next Jey Uso.

#5. Swerve Strickland could be AEW's Jey Uso

Swerve Strickland, like Jey Uso, has risen through the ranks. From being a bit part player to becoming a bonafide main event star, Swerve has achieved the hard part. He also won the AEW World Title last year for all his hard work.

On top of that, his matches with Hangman Adam Page further established the kind of lengths he is willing to go to put on a good performance. It is only a matter of time before he is given the Uso kind of push.

#4. Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay is one of, if not the best wrestlers in AEW. Ever since making his debut, he has steadily risen up the ranks despite not getting his hand on the AEW World title.

He has put up great runs with the International title. He also had great matches with the likes of MJF and, in the process, went over with the fans unlike any other. He is a huge babyface in the same ilk as Jey Uso, and he is due for a big push in 2025.

#3. Max Caster

Max Caster is one of the most polarizing stars in AEW. He clearly has the mic skills and has showcased them from time to time during his time with The Acclaimed. He also constantly claims that he is the best wrestler in the world.

With him splitting up with Anthony Bowens, it is only a matter of time before he gets a singles push. Given his constant reminders about being the best wrestler, he could be getting a shot at a title soon.

#2. Daniel Garcia

There was a lot of speculation surrounding Daniel Garcia’s future a few months back, but that was put to rest after he signed a new deal. That only meant one thing: that he was going to be pushed as a big star.

That was proven immediately as Daniel Garcia became the TNT Champion for the first time. Given his growing popularity with the fans, he might be set for a Jey Uso-like push in the near future.

#1. Adam Cole

Adam Cole is a confusing case. There was a lot of hype when he left WWE to join AEW, and rightly so. He was one of the most sought-after stars on the market. He had some great matches and was also involved in an extended storyline with MJF.

However, injuries ruined his momentum, as he was away for nearly a year. But he did make his comeback and is now back with the Undisputed Kingdom. With his soaring popularity among the fans, Tony Khan could be tempted to give him the Jey Uso treatment.

