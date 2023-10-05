Who was in the main event on the first edition of AEW Dynamite? Reflecting on the program's 4th anniversary

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the promotion is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its flagship show. Since its inception, Dynamite has been a crucial part of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Hence, it is only natural for Tony Khan to have booked a plethora of mega matches and segments.

While the wrestling world will witness it as the show continues to unfold, this is the perfect opportunity to reflect on the promotion's first edition and the main event at the time.

On October 2, 2019, AEW Dynamite made its debut. At the time, the main event was a six-man tag team match featuring The Elite vs. Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz.

Even though the match was won by the group that would come to be known as The Inner Circle, it will mainly be remembered for the chaos and number of interferences that took place. Apart from this match, AEW Dynamite's first edition also featured Riho vs. Nyla Rose, Pac vs. Hangman, and Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, to name a few.

When one looks back, it is safe to say the first edition of AEW Dynamite was a massive success. It is on this very foundation that the show has become successful. With a set of new superstars and great talent, it will be interesting to see what the company can achieve moving forward.

Adam Copeland to address the crowd on the fourth anniversary of AEW Dynamite

Last week at AEW WrestleDream, fans received a joyful shock when Adam Copeland made his AEW debut. Formerly known as Edge in WWE, The Rated-R Superstar had been a lifelong Stamford talent before making the switch to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Hence, seeing Copeland was a major surprise. Upon his debut in the promotion, he came out to save Sting from an attack by his best friend, Christian Cage, and his partners. While Copeland was able to save Sting, he also landed a beating on Cage's partners Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus.

However, Christian escaped from the ring. It was later announced during the media scrum that Copeland would make his in-ring debut against Luchasaurus on the October 10, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite. Before that, The Rated-R Superstar will address the crowd on the show's 4th anniversary and speak about his surprise debut.

While the segment is yet to take place, it will be interesting to see what Copeland will say. Given the 49-year-old will be a full-time wrestler on Dynamite, it will be interesting to observe how the Jacksonville-based promotion books the rivalry between him and Christian Cage.