Sammy Guevara is a talented AEW wrestler with a bright future ahead of him. He was a part of the now-defunct Jericho Appreciation Society. Guevera has had a fantastic run in AEW, with his feuds resulting in thrilling matches against the likes of Matt Hardy, MJF, and others.

While fans get updates on his professional life all through the week, what is up on the professional front for the 30-year-old?

For instance, who was Sammy Guevara dating before meeting his current wife, Tay Melo? The two got engaged in June 2022 and married in August of the same year.

Tay Melo started her WWE career in 2016 and had her first WWE match at Wrestlemania Axxess in Orlando, She then joined the NXT roster.

She made her first appearance in AEW during the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Daw and teamed with Anna Jay. They named their team TayJay.

Before Tay, Guevara was in a relationship with Pam Nizio, a medical worker from Houston.

Sammy and Pam were a 'thing' in 2021. He proposed to her in the ring in August of that year in Houston.

She graduated in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology. Post her break-up with Sammy, she has maintained a private Instagram profile.

Pam Nizio's social media account is currently private

Sammy Guevara's net worth in 2023 is around 1 million

Sammy Guevara is one of the hot names in the world of wrestling currently. He was trained by WWE legend Booker T and has already racked up some pretty impressive accomplishments.

He is a one-time AAA (Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide) Cruiserweight Champion, and also a Blended Tag Team Champion. He has held the interim AEW TNT Championship as well.

Sammy Guevara makes around $500,000 per year from AEW, including what he commands for his in-ring appearance and merchandise. He is also the face of fashion brands like Calvin Klein and has other endorsement contracts, including one with Funko, the pop culture collectibles company.

Guevara also has a YouTube channel with around 200,000 subscribers. He was featured in the video game, AEW Elite GM.

