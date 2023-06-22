Who is Satoshi Kojima? Meet CM Punk's opponent at AEW Forbidden Door

AEW announced Satoshi Kojima as CM Punk’s opponent for its upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view event on the latest edition of Dynamite. The two stars will collide in the first round of the Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament. This will be his first pay-per-view event match since All Out 2022. With that said, let’s take a look at his opponent.

Satoshi Kojima is one of Japan’s biggest wrestling icons. The Puroresu veteran dominated New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s tag team division alongside Hiroyoshi Tenzan (collectively known as Tencozy) during the nineties. Together, they won the IWGP Tag Team Championship on six different occasions. The duo was also part of nWO Japan.

Kojima is among the few individuals holding all three top titles in the Japanese wrestling industry. He is a former two-time Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion in AJPW, a former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion in NJPW, and a former GHC World Heavyweight Champion in Pro Wrestling NOAH. He is also a one-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

Satoshi Kojima also holds the distinction of being the first MLW World Heavyweight Champion. He won the title against Jerry Lynn at MLW Reload on September 26, 2022. He would defend the title in both MLW and NJPW on five occasions before dropping it to former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Mike Awesome on June 20, 2003.

Speaking of MLW, Court Bauer’s promotion also hosted a fun match between CM Punk and Raven in 2003. The Chicago native made his in-ring debut for the promotion at MLW Revolutions on May 9, 2003.

Punk went against his bitter rival Raven in the match but ultimately lost to the ECW icon. The two also squared off in a Straight Edge Rules match at MLW Summer Apocalypse in August 2003.

Satoshi Kojima reacts to his match against CM Punk at AEW Forbidden Door

The master of the Cozy Lariat will be at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada this Sunday for his big match against CM Punk at AEW Forbidden Door.

The 52-year-old took to Twitter to react to the match announcement.

This won’t be Kojima’s first AEW appearance, as he has competed for the promotion. The veteran had his debut match for Tony Khan’s company at All Out 2022, where he lost to former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

It remains to be seen if Kojima will be successful against CM Punk at AEW Forbidden Door on June 25.

