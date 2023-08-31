Who is Shane Taylor? Everything you need to know about Samoa Joe’s All Out opponent

AEW's All Out Pay Per View is scheduled for this Sunday, and one of the matches that are grabbing the headlines is the Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor Championship match. The Samoan Submission Machine will be pitted against The Jaw Breaker Kid for the Ring of Honor World Television Championship. Taylor won the ROH World Television Champion, winning the belt in May 2019 at the ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds.

Taylor grabbed a chance to win the ROH WTC this year after he beat Gravity in the final match of the ROH World Television Championship Eliminator Tournament on August 10 at Honr Club. He earlier defeated Seprentico and Christopher Daniels to reach the finals. With a dominant streak at ROH, fans might be wondering 'Who is Shane Taylor?"

Here's everything you need to know about Shane Taylor

Shane Taylor is one of the 'big men,' weighing in at 338 lbs in wrestling, and has a set of powerful and quick moves to bring down opponents. His agility is evident during his matches with sprightly ones like Bandido. He practiced boxing for twenty years before making an impact in the world of wrestling.

His finishing moves range from a thunderous front power slam to a chilling fire thunder driver. He sometimes depends on the trusty lariat to finish matters in the ring, and he also clears the ring with a deadly right hook, which has earned him the moniker 'The Jaw-Break Kid.'

Shane Taylor is capable of handing out a brutal beatdown, as was evident during his feud with Christopher Daniels when he introduced him several times to a steel chair and the steel stairs.

Taylor made his debut on ROH in a dark match at Glory by Honor XIII, which took place in November 2014. He was also tag team partner to Keith Lee during those years and went under the moniker 'Pretty Boy Killers.'

Since then, Taylor has been on the match card of several pay-per-views of ROH, including All Star Extravaganza VIII in September 2016, where he competed at the Four Corner Survival tag team match for the #1 contendership to the ROH World Tag Team Championship. At Global Wars 2017, he defeated Josh Woods and Cheeseburger to win a title shot at the ROH World Television Championship. Between 2018 and 2020, he was part of several feuds for the World Television Championship, defeating the likes of Bandido, Dragon Lee, Flip Gordon, and Tracy Williams.

