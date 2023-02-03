Who could be Tony Khan's next dream AEW signing?

AEW CEO Tony Khan has a loaded roster but has never been hesitant to sign the biggest names in pro wrestling. So who could Khan be signing next?

AEW started in 2019, and during that time, the major stars that were signed to the promotion were the Elite, Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, and many more. After seeing huge success in the opening year, Khan began to sign a lot more talent to the promotion.

During this time, WWE released a lot of wrestlers in the name of budget cuts and that worked in Khan's favor. He signed wrestlers such as Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole.

Now one of the top stars who was sidelined due to an injury is rumored to be returning to action. The star is former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi. The former NJPW star was last seen inside the squared circle in a match against Kazuchika Okada back in 2021. He, unfortunately, suffered an arm injury during the match and has thus been unable to wrestle since.

Ibushi has wrestled all over the world. He has also competed in WWE back in 2016. He was part of the inaugural Cruiserweight Classic tournament. He made it to the finals where he lost to T.J. Perkins. He has also wrestled a few matches in NXT.

On February first, the multi-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion's contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expired. Thus making him one of the hottest free agents in the business. Khan might look to capitalize on the opportunity and sign him as soon as possible for AEW.

The Young Bucks were open to working with Kota Ibushi in AEW

Two-thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions, The Young Bucks have a lot of history with the former NJPW star. They have wrestled against and alongside Ibushi in the past. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, The Bucks entertained the idea of Ibushi wrestling in AEW.

“Love him. Miss him. He kept us in the loop the night of Tokyo Dome about Kenny. Kept sending us little updates. Goes without question we’d love to have him around, or work with him. I think he has the ability to do whatever he wants," The Young Bucks said. [H/T Fightful.com]

Ibushi had teamed up with Kenny Omega to wrestle The Young Bucks on several occasions.

Would you like Tony Khan to sign the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

