Why did Daniel Bryan leave WWE?

Daniel Bryan (a.k.a Bryan Danielson) made his much-awaited AEW debut at the All Out pay-per-view. Fans were thrilled to see one of the greatest performers of all time arrive in Tony Khan's promotion.

Before his debut in AEW, he worked for WWE under the ring name Daniel Bryan. According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, the Ultimate Underdog wanted to work for NJPW, where he used to wrestle before his WWE tenure. The two promotions were reportedly trying to work out an agreement where Bryan could work for both. However, no deal was finalized.

The former WWE Champion likely preferred AEW because of their good relationship with NJPW. He had mentioned on various occasions that he wouldn't mind working with AEW. In a 2020 interview with BT Sport, Daniel Bryan expressed his desire to work as a part-time WWE Superstar and spend more time with his family.

"I'm just kind of switching priorities in my life where for years wrestling has been kind of the key focus and all that kind of stuff. Where like, my contract is coming up soon and not to say that but we're looking at transitioning me to maybe less than a full-time wrestler. Like my time of being a full-time wrestler are numbered and I'm more going to be like a full-time dad, part-time wrestler. Wrestling is my side-job. Daddying is my most important job," said Bryan.

If he were to opt for this schedule, he would be paid less by WWE, which was not preferable. Being an AEW star, Bryan Danielson can work in NJPW, be a better father and interact with newer stars. These reasons led to him becoming All Elite.

What did Daniel Bryan say about WWE after his AEW debut?

If you were to tell me in 2019 that in 2021 Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole were gonna be on AEW I would’ve said WTF are you smoking #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/nX2PfglgFO — CRAZYMichael (@CRAZYMichael1) September 6, 2021

After AEW All Out went off-air, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com posted various tweets regarding what The American Dragon had to say about WWE.

According to sources, Bryan revealed he loved working for WWE. He elaborated that he joined AEW because of its fanbase and talent. He also stated that he is a wrestler who wants to wrestle instead of being a sports entertainer.

Daniel Bryan says he loved working in WWE and was grateful, but still left. The reasons why were the talent, especially the ones who came from day 1. He wants fans to thank day one AEW stars for enticing former WWE names over. He says the second reason is the AEW fan base — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 6, 2021

Daniel Bryan's debut is a good sign for his fans as well as AEW. The Ultimate Underdog can face major stars like Darby Allin, Jon Moxley and CM Punk.

Which Bryan Danielson rivalry are you waiting for? Sound off in the comments section!

