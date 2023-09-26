Why was Liv Morgan staying in 38-year-old AEW star's house during her WWE hiatus? What we know so far

Liv Morgan recently took to her Instagram story to reveal that she has been staying at the house of AEW star CJ Perry (fka Lana in WWE).

This unexpected development has left fans wondering why Morgan decided to stay at the AEW star's house in Los Angeles. Liv has been on hiatus for the past few months.

Morgan was last seen on WWE television on the July 17 edition of RAW, where she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Since then, the former Smackdown Women's Champion has been on a hiatus.

Recently, Morgan shared on her Instagram story that she's been staying with AEW star CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, in Los Angeles for personal matters. She thanked Lana for her accommodation.

While her reason for being in Los Angeles is personal business, Morgan's hiatus continues, and fans can't help but wonder when the former SmackDown Women's Champion will be back in action. Additionally, AEW star CJ Perry also responded to Morgan with a heartfelt message on her Instagram.

Morgan and Perry shared a controversial storyline in WWE in 2019, where she revealed herself as the former lover of the AEW star.

Liv Morgan was recently spotted with former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose

Liv Morgan and former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently enjoyed a heartwarming reunion. While Morgan has been out of action since July, Rose was released from the promotion in 2022.

Recently, Mandy Rose shared a selfie with the former SmackDown Women's Champion on her Instagram story, to which Morgan responded.

While Rose was let go by WWE at the end of 2022, she has remained in touch with many former colleagues.