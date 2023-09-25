Mandy Rose spotted out with 29-year-old top WWE Superstar

Mandy Rose may be gone from WWE, but the star has not broken off her connections with a large number of the top stars in the company. She has been spotted with several stars in the past, and now has been seen accompanying yet another top name while out attending another star's party. She shared her picture with Liv Morgan on her Instagram.

While Rose was released from WWE last year, there has been talk of her returning to wrestling. Whether that happens in WWE or somewhere else remains to be seen, but most believe that the star is not done with wrestling.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan has been out of action after suffering an injury. Following an attack by Rhea Ripley, she was written off TV to deal with a real-life injury. She had just returned from a shoulder injury at the time, and according to some reports, there might have been further issues there.

Now, Mandy Rose and Liv Morgan have been spotted together, after Rose shared a picture with the 29-year-old star on Instagram. Rose had posted videos from Sonya Deville's birthday celebration before that, so it could be that they were attending the party together.

While fans wait for word on Mandy Rose's wrestling future, they will have to be patient to see what the star does next. For the time being, there's no word on when she could return.